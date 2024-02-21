Russia does not have an advantage on the battlefield - Derjep

Russian troops do not have an advantage at the front now. This was stated during a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

Miller acknowledged that although Russia has had some successes, it was due to a lack of weapons on the Ukrainian side.

Ukraine could not equip its troops because Congress did not do what it should have done to help Ukraine Miller said.

He emphasized that Ukraine has made significant progress in the Black Sea, where the Defense Forces have significantly displaced the Russian fleet and organized a new export corridor.

This allows Ukraine to transport grain and other goods across the Black Sea. This was impossible in the early days of the war, when Russia blocked Ukrainian ports Miller added.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine will continue to make progress on the battlefield.

