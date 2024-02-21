Russia does not have an advantage on the battlefield - Derjep

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100023 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157077 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253120 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174732 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23680 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37223 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 24126 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30766 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27759 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225607 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100026 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70085 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76570 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113455 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114328 views
Russia does not have an advantage on the battlefield - Derjep

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28008 views

The State Department spokesman said that although Russia has had some success in the war because Ukraine initially lacked weapons, Ukrainian troops have now made significant progress in confronting the Russian military.

Russian troops do not have an advantage at the front now. This was stated during a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

Miller acknowledged that although Russia has had some successes, it was due to a lack of weapons on the Ukrainian side.

Ukraine could not equip its troops because Congress did not do what it should have done to help Ukraine

Miller said.

He emphasized that Ukraine has made significant progress in the Black Sea, where the Defense Forces have significantly displaced the Russian fleet and organized a new export corridor.

This allows Ukraine to transport grain and other goods across the Black Sea. This was impossible in the early days of the war, when Russia blocked Ukrainian ports

Miller added.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine will continue to make progress on the battlefield.

UN calls on the US to continue funding support for refugees in Ukraine: almost $1 billion needed21.02.24, 08:57 • 28045 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

