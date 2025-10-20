$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:26 AM • 5658 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 44498 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 36925 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 70922 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 44265 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 42676 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 40616 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 46800 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54701 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 48055 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
95%
749mm
Popular news
In Russia, language and literature textbooks will be rewritten "for propaganda"October 19, 06:54 PM • 3802 views
All 192 miners rescued after Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEKOctober 19, 07:04 PM • 5308 views
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 12275 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy12:21 AM • 13859 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 5020 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 70923 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 50924 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 130989 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 152052 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 175407 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Pete Hegseth
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Egypt
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 43378 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 48291 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 67015 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 66808 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 93361 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Fox News
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Russia deprived its citizens of innovative treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The number of multi-center clinical trials in the Russian Federation has decreased 20-fold since 2021, cutting off Russians from innovative drugs. This applies to drugs for HIV, oncology, and other diseases, as Moscow does not recognize the results of international research without local participation.

Russia deprived its citizens of innovative treatment

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading international companies curtailed multicenter clinical trials in the Russian Federation. This cuts off Russians from innovative drugs for HIV, oncology, and other diseases. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the number of such studies in the country fell 20-fold – from 376 in 2021 to only 18 in 2024. This refers to drugs for the treatment of HIV, oncological and other severe diseases, as well as innovative analogues of existing drugs.

Although medicines are not formally subject to sanctions, it is impossible to bring a new drug to the Russian market without local trials. Moscow does not recognize the results of international studies without the participation of its own doctors and patients. Previously, this allowed Russians to gain access to innovations 3-4 years earlier.

- intelligence reports.

Delays in participating in global studies have already had consequences: the hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir, approved in the US in 2013, became available in the Russian Federation only in 2017, despite almost 100% effectiveness.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the occupiers "treat" residents with mobile benches. They arrive rarely and for a few minutes, offering iodine and expired pills.

Putin, at 73, dreams of immortality and expands state longevity programs - Le Monde07.10.25, 15:33 • 10106 views

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Carcinoma
Pharmacy
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine