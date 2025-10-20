After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading international companies curtailed multicenter clinical trials in the Russian Federation. This cuts off Russians from innovative drugs for HIV, oncology, and other diseases. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

It is noted that the number of such studies in the country fell 20-fold – from 376 in 2021 to only 18 in 2024. This refers to drugs for the treatment of HIV, oncological and other severe diseases, as well as innovative analogues of existing drugs.

Although medicines are not formally subject to sanctions, it is impossible to bring a new drug to the Russian market without local trials. Moscow does not recognize the results of international studies without the participation of its own doctors and patients. Previously, this allowed Russians to gain access to innovations 3-4 years earlier. - intelligence reports.

Delays in participating in global studies have already had consequences: the hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir, approved in the US in 2013, became available in the Russian Federation only in 2017, despite almost 100% effectiveness.

