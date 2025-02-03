Russia deployed two Kalibr carriers to the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to four missiles
Kyiv • UNN
In the Black Sea, there are 2 Russian ships capable of carrying up to 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which can carry up to 22 cruise missiles.
There are two enemy Kalibr carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on February 03, 2025, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:
- 4 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 3 of which continued to the Bosphorus;
- 6 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.
