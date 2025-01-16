No use in recent years: the navy explains why Russia is deploying Kalibr carriers to the Mediterranean
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is keeping Kalibr carriers in the Mediterranean, although they have not been used for years. The ships are on standby after losing access to the Tartus base.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
It's a rather interesting question, because we haven't seen any use of the latter in recent years. This is their way of being present. There is a permanent operational group there. It used to be based in Tartus. As of now, they are “hanging out at sea”. We have been watching how the Russians have not been allowed to enter their own, now former, base - the only foreign naval base of the Russian Federation - for more than 10 days. Most likely, it is now more of a standby mode, but of course, the ships that are in this convoy, which are intended to take their equipment from Syria, are actually accompanied by these combat units. Therefore, we also need to monitor the situation in the dynamics. Yes, unfortunately, they still have friendly regimes in Africa, they can probably go there, but still there is no base there
Recall
As of 06:00 on January 16, there were no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov .