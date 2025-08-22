Russia demonstrates disregard for the US and peace talks by striking Ukraine - Lina Linkevičius

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 18295 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 21117 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 27006 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 16690 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29122 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69374 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77528 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80264 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102213 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231873 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.6m/s
78%
745mm
Popular news
Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - MediaAugust 21, 01:41 PM • 5296 views
Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - SyrskyiAugust 21, 03:09 PM • 4588 views
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 2305:31 PM • 7246 views
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors06:10 PM • 8452 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements08:25 PM • 6104 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 18298 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 27010 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 106073 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 129698 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231873 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Péter Szijjártó
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 73574 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 67703 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 66208 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 92643 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 106956 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Football
The Guardian

Russia demonstrates disregard for the US and peace talks by striking Ukraine - Lina Linkevičius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using about 600 drones and 40 missiles, including targeting an American factory. Experts view this as the Kremlin's demonstration of disagreement with peace initiatives and humiliation of the US.

Russia demonstrates disregard for the US and peace talks by striking Ukraine - Lina Linkevičius

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using about 600 drones and 40 missiles, including on an American factory. Experts view such actions as an attempt to demonstrate the Kremlin's disagreement with peace initiatives. This was reported by UNN with reference to former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius.

The Russians are clearly nervous that Putin's "hypnosis session" in Alaska might fail

- Linkevičius noted.

As the former Lithuanian Foreign Minister noted, this strike not only signals the nervousness of the Russian leadership, but is also an open humiliation of the United States and its efforts to resolve the conflict. 

Recall

On the night of August 21, the Russians launched 574 attack drones and 40 missiles at Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive attack by the Russian Federation, stating that the Russians launched this strike "as if there are no efforts in the world to stop this war," and that a reaction to this is needed, and noting that there is still no signal from Moscow that they are really going to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war.

Russian attack on Mukachevo: 19 injured, large-scale fire localized21.08.25, 14:16 • 2582 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Cruise missile
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle