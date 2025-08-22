Russia demonstrates disregard for the US and peace talks by striking Ukraine - Lina Linkevičius

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using about 600 drones and 40 missiles, including on an American factory. Experts view such actions as an attempt to demonstrate the Kremlin's disagreement with peace initiatives. This was reported by UNN with reference to former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius.

The Russians are clearly nervous that Putin's "hypnosis session" in Alaska might fail - Linkevičius noted.

As the former Lithuanian Foreign Minister noted, this strike not only signals the nervousness of the Russian leadership, but is also an open humiliation of the United States and its efforts to resolve the conflict.

Recall

On the night of August 21, the Russians launched 574 attack drones and 40 missiles at Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive attack by the Russian Federation, stating that the Russians launched this strike "as if there are no efforts in the world to stop this war," and that a reaction to this is needed, and noting that there is still no signal from Moscow that they are really going to engage in meaningful negotiations and end this war.

