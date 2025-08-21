Russian attack on Mukachevo: 19 injured, large-scale fire localized

As a result of the Russian attack on Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast, the number of injured increased to 19, and a large-scale fire after the enemy strike on the enterprise was localized, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We have updated information on the victims of the missile strike on the Mukachevo territorial community (Flex plant). As of 12:30, 19 victims have been recorded - Biletskyi wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in particular, 10 people were delivered to the KNP "St. Martin's Hospital" in Mukachevo by emergency medical teams. Another 9 people sought help independently.

"After examination, 6 patients are undergoing inpatient treatment: 5 in KNP "St. Martin's Hospital" (3 with injuries to the lower limbs and pelvis, 1 with blunt abdominal trauma, 1 with head trauma and contusion); 1 in KNP "Zakarpattia Regional Clinical Hospital named after Andriy Novak" (shrapnel wounds to the head, eye and ear damage). One of the victims is in serious condition. The youngest injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63," Biletskyi reported.

According to him, another 4 people who had an acute stress reaction were provided with outpatient care directly at the scene. A psychologist worked with them.

The State Emergency Service reported that "rescuers localized a large-scale fire, with an area of 7,000 square meters, caused by a missile attack in Mukachevo."

96 rescuers and 20 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia was also involved, the State Emergency Service noted.

