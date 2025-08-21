Russian attack on Mukachevo: 19 injured, large-scale fire localized

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 5644 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 23024 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 33326 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 37234 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 62963 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 160797 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 69877 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 131095 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 340778 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 103991 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.8m/s
39%
746mm
Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 57949 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 7832 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 40440 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 24538 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 17486 views
Publications
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 18038 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 78483 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 160824 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 131111 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 340819 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 46105 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 42177 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 42427 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 70710 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 86505 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Pistol
Hryvnia

Russian attack on Mukachevo: 19 injured, large-scale fire localized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

As a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are receiving inpatient treatment, one is in serious condition.

Russian attack on Mukachevo: 19 injured, large-scale fire localized

As a result of the Russian attack on Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast, the number of injured increased to 19, and a large-scale fire after the enemy strike on the enterprise was localized, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We have updated information on the victims of the missile strike on the Mukachevo territorial community (Flex plant). As of 12:30, 19 victims have been recorded

- Biletskyi wrote.

Russia attacked American electronics factory in Ukraine - Sybiha21.08.25, 09:41 • 3066 views

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in particular, 10 people were delivered to the KNP "St. Martin's Hospital" in Mukachevo by emergency medical teams. Another 9 people sought help independently.

"After examination, 6 patients are undergoing inpatient treatment: 5 in KNP "St. Martin's Hospital" (3 with injuries to the lower limbs and pelvis, 1 with blunt abdominal trauma, 1 with head trauma and contusion); 1 in KNP "Zakarpattia Regional Clinical Hospital named after Andriy Novak" (shrapnel wounds to the head, eye and ear damage). One of the victims is in serious condition. The youngest injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63," Biletskyi reported.

According to him, another 4 people who had an acute stress reaction were provided with outpatient care directly at the scene. A psychologist worked with them.

The State Emergency Service reported that "rescuers localized a large-scale fire, with an area of 7,000 square meters, caused by a missile attack in Mukachevo."

96 rescuers and 20 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia was also involved, the State Emergency Service noted.

"One of the insane anti-records": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack and pointed to the lack of a signal from Moscow regarding negotiations21.08.25, 10:35 • 2204 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mukachevo