Exclusive
11:50 AM • 1962 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 33407 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 46996 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
August 18, 03:44 AM • 32145 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 52028 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 67942 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 123153 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 148867 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91882 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88985 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia deliberately strikes civilians: Klymenko on strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on August 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

On August 18, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attacks, 10 civilians, including 2 children, were killed and 46 were injured.

Russia deliberately strikes civilians: Klymenko on strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on August 18

Russia continues to strike at Ukrainian civilians - the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on August 18 indicate that they do not need peace. This was written on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, rescuers and police are working at the site of the enemy shelling. Specialized equipment is involved, as well as pyrotechnic, cynological teams, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, firefighting continued alongside emergency rescue operations. As a result of the shelling, fire engulfed several apartments on different floors with a total area of 900 square meters.

As of now, 7 civilians have died as a result of the attack on a residential area in Kharkiv, including two children. 23 people were injured, 6 of them children. In Zaporizhzhia, 3 people died from the enemy strike, and another 23 were injured

- Klymenko wrote.

He added: the Russian aggressor continues to attack civilian infrastructure and residential areas, killing children.

That is why we must be strong and united in supporting the efforts of the President of Ukraine aimed at achieving peace that guarantees the safety of Ukrainians - in which childhood will be about the future, not about ruin 

- Klymenko noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, and Odesa on the eve of the meeting in Washington on ending the war. He indicated that "Moscow must be the one to hear 'stop'."

Yevhen Ustimenko

