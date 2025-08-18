Russia deliberately strikes civilians: Klymenko on strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on August 18

Russia continues to strike at Ukrainian civilians - the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on August 18 indicate that they do not need peace. This was written on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, rescuers and police are working at the site of the enemy shelling. Specialized equipment is involved, as well as pyrotechnic, cynological teams, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, firefighting continued alongside emergency rescue operations. As a result of the shelling, fire engulfed several apartments on different floors with a total area of 900 square meters.

As of now, 7 civilians have died as a result of the attack on a residential area in Kharkiv, including two children. 23 people were injured, 6 of them children. In Zaporizhzhia, 3 people died from the enemy strike, and another 23 were injured - Klymenko wrote.

He added: the Russian aggressor continues to attack civilian infrastructure and residential areas, killing children.

That is why we must be strong and united in supporting the efforts of the President of Ukraine aimed at achieving peace that guarantees the safety of Ukrainians - in which childhood will be about the future, not about ruin - Klymenko noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, and Odesa on the eve of the meeting in Washington on ending the war. He indicated that "Moscow must be the one to hear 'stop'."