Russia declared the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and "Cossacks" an "undesirable organization"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation added the Ukrainian company GSC Game World to the register of "undesirable organizations." It is accused of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "forming an image of Russia as an aggressor state," particularly through the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

Russia declared the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and "Cossacks" an "undesirable organization"

In Russia, the developers of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and "Cossacks" game series have been added to the register of "undesirable organizations." This refers to the Ukrainian company GSC Game World, UNN reports, citing Russian "media."

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office of the aggressor country accused the Ukrainian company of collecting money for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as "forming an image of Russia as an 'aggressor state'."

This company transferred about $17 million to the fund for assisting Ukrainian military personnel. And in 2024, it released a game that promotes Ukrainian narratives and contains aggressive Russophobic content.

- stated the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. This refers to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

According to Russian dictatorial laws, participation in the activities of "undesirable organizations" entails administrative and criminal liability.

Context

GSC Game World was founded in 1995 in Kyiv: the company's name stands for "Grigorovich Serhiy Kostiantynovych" - these are the full initials of its founder.

The company's team is engaged in computer programming, game development, software provision, and IT consulting.

The company gained the greatest popularity not only in Ukraine and the post-Soviet space, but throughout the world, thanks to two game series:

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. - an adventure game with shooter elements and an open world, dedicated to events around the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, taking place in an alternative reality in our time;
    • "Cossacks" - a series of historical real-time strategies covering the 17th-18th centuries, as well as the Napoleonic Wars of the 19th century. In these games, it is possible to play as Ukrainian Cossacks.

      Additionally

      UNN reported that in November 2024, Russia considered banning the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. This means that players could face criminal charges under articles such as "extremism," "justification of terrorism," etc.

      Recall

      The developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games confirmed the postponement of the game's release, which was originally planned for late 2025. The release has been delayed until November 2026 - the developers explain this by the need to ensure the expected level of quality.

      The postponement of the GTA 6 release caused a reaction in the Polish Sejm. They called it a "real scandal."

      UNN also reported that the developers of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, created a special project to warn about mine danger.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
      Russian propaganda
      War in Ukraine
      charity
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv