russia created fake organizations to replace the Red Cross - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

russia has created fake organizations that mimic humanitarian missions and does not allow the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners. Relatives are advised to contact only state bodies.

russia created fake organizations to replace the Red Cross - GUR

Russia has created fake organizations to replace the International Committee of the Red Cross. This is reported by UNN referring to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The special services of the aggressor country have created fake organizations that mimic the implementation of humanitarian missions in places where Ukrainian prisoners are held. According to Ukrainian intelligence, there is currently information on 186 places where Ukrainian prisoners are held. The Russians do not allow representatives of the Red Cross and other monitoring missions there.

Today, such fake structures are actively used for enemy propaganda and the collection of confidential information from relatives and friends of Ukrainians who are in captivity

– stated in the GUR.

Families and relatives of prisoners of war were advised to contact exclusively Ukrainian state bodies, and in no case to trust the pocket structures of the Russian special services, regardless of their name and declared tasks.

Let us remind you

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, there are more than 300 camps for Ukrainians in Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories of Ukraine. Access there is closed to international organizations.

UNN also reported that a fraudulent video is being spread on TikTok about the payment of UAH 4,000 from the Red Cross. The Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called on citizens not to follow this link.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarNews of the World
Belarus
International Committee of the Red Cross
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
TikTok
Ukraine
