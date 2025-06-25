Russia claims to have shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 25 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the enemy Ministry of Defense.

Details

"Between 11:00 and 13:00 Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type," the aggressor state said in a statement.

Twenty-two drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region. Two over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, and one over the Tambov region.

Addition

Temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by UAVs on June 24, with explosions in Kerch and air defense operations in the Dzhankoy district. Taganrog also complains of a drone attack, presumably on the Atlant AERO plant, which specializes in components for combat drones.

At least 12 regions of Russia have begun to fine citizens for publishing photos of drone arrivals. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"Violators faced administrative liability (a fine for individuals - up to 50 thousand rubles), and in case of recidivism - criminal liability (up to three years of imprisonment). But the initiative was not adopted at the federal level, but was transferred to the regions," Russian media write.