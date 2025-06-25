Russia claims to have shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 3188 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17878 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 37323 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38736 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 61117 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97242 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97308 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113589 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120850 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122430 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 43714 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 44288 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow08:15 AM • 34833 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 47345 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 31907 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 34177 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 102401 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 144719 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 148106 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 186891 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 36214 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 44183 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 57289 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 131589 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 208436 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Russia claims to have shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

Russia claimed to have shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours, including 22 over the Voronezh region, two over Tatarstan, and one over Tambov. These events occur against the background of past UAV attacks on Crimea and Taganrog, as well as the introduction of fines in 12 regions of the Russian Federation for publishing photo and video materials about the arrival of drones.

Russia claims to have shot down 25 Ukrainian drones in two hours

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that 25 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the enemy Ministry of Defense.

Details

"Between 11:00 and 13:00 Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type," the aggressor state said in a statement.

Twenty-two drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region. Two over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, and one over the Tambov region.

Addition

Temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked by UAVs on June 24, with explosions in Kerch and air defense operations in the Dzhankoy district. Taganrog also complains of a drone attack, presumably on the Atlant AERO plant, which specializes in components for combat drones.

At least 12 regions of Russia have begun to fine citizens for publishing photos of drone arrivals. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"Violators faced administrative liability (a fine for individuals - up to 50 thousand rubles), and in case of recidivism - criminal liability (up to three years of imprisonment). But the initiative was not adopted at the federal level, but was transferred to the regions," Russian media write.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Kerch
Crimea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9