Russia claims Switzerland will ensure safe passage for Russian delegation to Geneva talks

Russia stated that Switzerland allegedly pledged to ensure the safe passage of the Russian delegation to negotiations in Geneva on settling Russia's war against Ukraine, as reported by Russian media with reference to a source, writes UNN.

"Certainly, Switzerland, as the host platform, will play a role in ensuring the safety of the delegations' arrival," a source told Russian media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed earlier that the next round of negotiations would take place in a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia format on February 17-18 in Geneva. The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

