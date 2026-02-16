Russia claims Switzerland will ensure safe passage for Russian delegation to Geneva talks

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
06:15 AM • 6156 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 16044 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 23135 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 47667 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 43136 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 35377 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 33064 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73045 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52046 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 46548 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
6m/s
76%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 13015 views
Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight disputeFebruary 15, 11:09 PM • 6630 views
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 4758 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 10499 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 4444 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 47672 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 106130 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 164755 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 94235 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 110811 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 10562 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 20089 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 28414 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 26952 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29742 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russia claims Switzerland will ensure safe passage for Russian delegation to Geneva talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

Russian media reported that Switzerland allegedly pledged to ensure safe passage for the Russian delegation to the talks in Geneva. The negotiations on settling Russia's war against Ukraine will take place on February 17-18 in a trilateral format.

Russia claims Switzerland will ensure safe passage for Russian delegation to Geneva talks

Russia stated that Switzerland allegedly pledged to ensure the safe passage of the Russian delegation to negotiations in Geneva on settling Russia's war against Ukraine, as reported by Russian media with reference to a source, writes UNN.

Details

"Certainly, Switzerland, as the host platform, will play a role in ensuring the safety of the delegations' arrival," a source told Russian media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed earlier that the next round of negotiations would take place in a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia format on February 17-18 in Geneva. The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA16.02.26, 02:16 • 16053 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine