BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
russia claims not only the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

the kremlin has territorial ambitions that go beyond the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. russia claims territories bordering the Black Sea, including Odesa.

russia claims not only the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – ISW

The Kremlin has larger territorial ambitions than just the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, Russia is claiming territories bordering the Black Sea. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to the words of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who stated that the war in Ukraine should end with Russia's "victory" and the "destruction" of the current Ukrainian government, and to the interview of Russian dictator Putin's aide Nikolai Patrushev, in which he stated Russia's claims to Odessa.

These statements are a reference to Putin's 2023 statement that Ukrainians living in the Black Sea region have "nothing to do with Ukraine" and that Odessa is a "Russian city," and continue the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of April 14, 2025, that the Ukrainian government "does not represent" the residents of the city of Odessa and other Ukrainian territories.

- believe in ISW.

Analysts claim that in their statements Medvedev and Patrushev refer to the Kremlin's long-standing demands for regime change in Ukraine with the establishment of a pro-Russian puppet government that could "support the Kremlin's goal of occupying more territory in Ukraine at a later time of the Kremlin's choosing."

Let us remind you

The other day, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg 29.04.25, 21:14 • 5948 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Odesa
