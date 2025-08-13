Russia broke the record for drone strikes on Ukraine: in July, it launched over 6.2 thousand drones

$41.430.02
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 6126 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 16502 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 33517 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 22043 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 38124 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 50710 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 32451 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 66201 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83446 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52765 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in Warsaw
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and Ukraine
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 33537 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 38142 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 50724 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 66213 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 41936 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Scott Bessent
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
United Kingdom
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Truth Social
The New York Times

Russia broke the record for drone strikes on Ukraine: in July, it launched over 6.2 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

In July 2025, Russia carried out 6,200 kamikaze drone attacks on Ukraine, exceeding the June record of 5,600. British intelligence notes that Russia combines drone attacks with missile strikes to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

Russia broke the record for drone strikes on Ukraine: in July, it launched over 6.2 thousand drones

In July 2025, Russia carried out the largest number of kamikaze drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the war – about 6200 launches. This exceeds the previous record of 5600, recorded in June. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on the social network "X", writes UNN.

Details

The military department reported that last month Russia sharply increased its use of one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (OWA UAS) against Ukraine, setting a new monthly record. According to their data, in July 2025, the enemy launched approximately 6200 kamikaze drones, while in June this figure was about 5600.

British intelligence emphasizes that Russia actively combines drone attacks with launches of its main cruise and ballistic missiles.

This tactic aims to increase the chances of missiles breaking through the Ukrainian air defense system and complicate the work of air defense crews.

Experts note that the record use of drones indicates an increase in the pace of production and supply of drones, as well as Russia's desire to deplete Ukrainian stocks of interception means. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strengthen the system of countering massive air strikes, in particular thanks to international assistance.

In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance: there is one dead and wounded8/13/25, 1:30 PM • 3842 views

Stepan Haftko

Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United Kingdom
Ukraine