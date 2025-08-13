Russia broke the record for drone strikes on Ukraine: in July, it launched over 6.2 thousand drones

In July 2025, Russia carried out the largest number of kamikaze drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the war – about 6200 launches. This exceeds the previous record of 5600, recorded in June. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on the social network "X", writes UNN.

Details

The military department reported that last month Russia sharply increased its use of one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (OWA UAS) against Ukraine, setting a new monthly record. According to their data, in July 2025, the enemy launched approximately 6200 kamikaze drones, while in June this figure was about 5600.

British intelligence emphasizes that Russia actively combines drone attacks with launches of its main cruise and ballistic missiles.

This tactic aims to increase the chances of missiles breaking through the Ukrainian air defense system and complicate the work of air defense crews.

Experts note that the record use of drones indicates an increase in the pace of production and supply of drones, as well as Russia's desire to deplete Ukrainian stocks of interception means. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strengthen the system of countering massive air strikes, in particular thanks to international assistance.

In Kherson and Donetsk regions, Russian drones attacked passenger cars and an ambulance: there is one dead and wounded