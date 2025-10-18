Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia region with drones: OVA reported explosions

On the night of Saturday, October 18, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov wrote.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration urged people to stay in safe places until the all-clear.

