Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia region with drones: OVA reported explosions
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of Saturday, October 18, explosions were recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, urged citizens to remain in safe places until the all-clear.
Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration urged people to stay in safe places until the all-clear.
