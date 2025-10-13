Russian drone kills couple in Zaporizhzhia: strike on civilian car in Preobrazhenka

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two civilians were killed as a result of another attack by Russian troops. An enemy drone hit a civilian car in the village of Preobrazhenka, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Preobrazhenka. A Russian drone hit a civilian car – Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the OVA, a 53-year-old man died on the spot, and his 50-year-old wife died from her injuries after the explosion. The couple was driving on a normal road when a kamikaze drone was directed straight into their car.

