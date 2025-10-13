Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires

Russian troops massively attacked Odesa region with drones, according to preliminary information, one person was injured, said on Monday the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

The enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense and the downing of enemy drones, as a result of the attack, hits on civilian objects were recorded. A large-scale fire broke out on an area of more than 5,000 m². The fire engulfed several warehouses where fabrics, clothes, and packaging materials were stored. According to preliminary data, one person was injured. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses with textile products and sewing equipment on an area of more than 5,000 square meters. A car also burned down.

"The elimination of the consequences of the attack was complicated by the high fire load and the lack of fire water supply at the facility. Firefighters organized an uninterrupted supply of water from water sources of nearby facilities," the report says.

56 rescuers and 16 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved. The extinguishing, as indicated, was attended by the Communal Enterprise "CBG Avangard", the fire department of the National Guard of Ukraine and volunteers.