"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 23991 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 35013 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 49082 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 32792 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 97788 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 108113 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53944 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53440 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 42284 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12239 views

Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, causing a large-scale fire covering an area of over 5000 m² in warehouses. According to preliminary data, one person was injured.

Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires

Russian troops massively attacked Odesa region with drones, according to preliminary information, one person was injured, said on Monday the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

The enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense and the downing of enemy drones, as a result of the attack, hits on civilian objects were recorded. A large-scale fire broke out on an area of more than 5,000 m². The fire engulfed several warehouses where fabrics, clothes, and packaging materials were stored. According to preliminary data, one person was injured.

- Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out in warehouses with textile products and sewing equipment on an area of more than 5,000 square meters. A car also burned down.

"The elimination of the consequences of the attack was complicated by the high fire load and the lack of fire water supply at the facility. Firefighters organized an uninterrupted supply of water from water sources of nearby facilities," the report says.

56 rescuers and 16 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved. The extinguishing, as indicated, was attended by the Communal Enterprise "CBG Avangard", the fire department of the National Guard of Ukraine and volunteers.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine