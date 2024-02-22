$41.340.03
Russia attacks frontline TPP: six power workers wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22902 views

Russian troops attacked a frontline thermal power plant, injuring six workers and damaging equipment.

Russia attacks frontline TPP: six power workers wounded

Today, on February 22, the Russian army attacked a thermal power plant near the frontline. Six workers were wounded. This is reported by the press service of DTEK, UNN writes. 

Details

The power engineers were promptly given first aid and taken to hospital. The equipment of the thermal power plant was also seriously damaged. We are currently eliminating the consequences of the attack

- the statement said.

Since the beginning of this heating season, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled by the enemy about 40 times.

No shortage of electricity, work continues on the line supplying ZNPP disconnected due to shelling - Ministry of Energy22.02.24, 10:13 • 28620 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
DTEK
