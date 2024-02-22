No shortage of electricity, work continues on the line supplying ZNPP disconnected due to shelling - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage, there are generation reserves. After the shelling, Zaporizhzhya NPP remains on one power line, and work continues on the high-voltage line that supplied power to the plant, which was disconnected due to the shelling . This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the ministry said on social media.

As noted, a thermal power plant unit has been short-term repaired. There are 6 power units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The power system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the statement said.

Consequences of shelling

"Work is underway on a high-voltage power line in Zaporizhzhia region that supplied Zaporizhzhia NPP and was disconnected due to shelling the day before. Currently, ZNPP remains on one power line," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling in Mykolaiv region this morning, 700 consumers were reportedly left without gas supply.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond remains stable at 15.59 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the ministry said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1256 MWh, and exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova are also expected - up to 2708 MWh, the Energy Ministry said.

