Zaporizhzhia NPP still operates on one power line that feeds the plant - Fedorov

At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, only one power line is working, which feeds the plant. The other line was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Today, we can say that only one power line supplying ZNPP is working. It is 750 kW, and the other line, 330 kW, was damaged by enemy shelling. Over the past two years, since the enemy seized ZNPP, there have been at least 8 blackouts. And this significantly increases the risk of an accident - Fedorov said.

The head of the JMA emphasized the problems with qualified personnel, because since February 1, the enemy has not allowed 120 employees to work at ZNPP who did not want to receive a Russian passport.

And thus, the occupiers once again jeopardized the operation of the plant. Because there is a lack of qualified personnel at the nuclear power plant - Fedorov added.

