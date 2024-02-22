Zaporizhzhia NPP still operates on one power line that feeds the plant - Fedorov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2586 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48189 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186081 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108063 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364022 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294002 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210644 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242962 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254416 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160556 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107740 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186082 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 364024 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294003 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6830 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32338 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56102 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42366 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112827 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zaporizhzhia NPP still operates on one power line that feeds the plant - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114715 views

Only one power line feeding Zaporizhzhia NPP remains operational after enemy shelling damaged another line, increasing the risk of an accident.

Zaporizhzhia NPP still operates on one power line that feeds the plant - Fedorov

At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, only one power line is working, which feeds the plant. The other line was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Today, we can say that only one power line supplying ZNPP is working. It is 750 kW, and the other line, 330 kW, was damaged by enemy shelling. Over the past two years, since the enemy seized ZNPP, there have been at least 8 blackouts. And this significantly increases the risk of an accident

- Fedorov said.

The head of the JMA emphasized the problems with qualified personnel, because since February 1, the enemy has not allowed 120 employees to work at ZNPP who did not want to receive a Russian passport.

And thus, the occupiers once again jeopardized the operation of the plant. Because there is a lack of qualified personnel at the nuclear power plant

- Fedorov added.

Recall

As a result of enemy shelling, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was left with only one power line. https://unn.ua/news/cherez-obstrily-rosiian-zaes-zalyshylas-na-odnii-linii-zhyvlennia-defitsytu-elektryky-nemaie-minenerho

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ivan Fedorov
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08