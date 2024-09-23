ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times: 51-year-old man wounded

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times: 51-year-old man wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21033 views

Russian troops carried out more than 20 attacks on the Dnipropetrovs'k region, using kamikaze drones and artillery. A 51-year-old man was injured, and residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure were damaged.

During the day, on September 23, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than two dozen times. One person was wounded as a result of the attacks, and there is also damage to infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy was attacking Nikopol district all day. In particular, the occupiers used kamikaze drones two dozen times. They also used heavy artillery.

Russians also targeted the district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities

A 51-year-old man was injured in Nikopol. He was hospitalized with lacerations on his face. The victim's condition is moderate

- Lysak said. 

He said that the infrastructure in district was damaged. There were several fires. Private houses, a shed, and a garage were burning. In total, more than ten private houses, a garden house, five outbuildings, and several greenhouses were damaged.

Four cars, two gas pipelines and three power lines were also damaged. A motor grader was also damaged.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

