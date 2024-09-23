Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region more than 20 times: 51-year-old man wounded

During the day, on September 23, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region more than two dozen times. One person was wounded as a result of the attacks, and there is also damage to infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy was attacking Nikopol district all day. In particular, the occupiers used kamikaze drones two dozen times. They also used heavy artillery.

Russians also targeted the district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities

A 51-year-old man was injured in Nikopol. He was hospitalized with lacerations on his face. The victim's condition is moderate - Lysak said.

He said that the infrastructure in district was damaged. There were several fires. Private houses, a shed, and a garage were burning. In total, more than ten private houses, a garden house, five outbuildings, and several greenhouses were damaged.

Four cars, two gas pipelines and three power lines were also damaged. A motor grader was also damaged.

