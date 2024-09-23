A downed enemy “Shahed” is neutralized in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, explosives experts neutralized an enemy Shahed drone shot down by air defense forces. The drone was discovered by local residents in a corn field near one of the villages in the region.
According to law enforcement officials, the attack drone was discovered by local residents in a corn field near a village in Sumy region. It was shot down by air defense forces a few days ago.
