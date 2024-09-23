Russia fired on 10 communities in Sumy region: 30 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 30 explosions were recorded. The Russian army opened fire on 10 communities in Sumy region, UNN reports with reference to RMA.

Details

Verkhniosyrovatska, Khotynska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Putivlska, Novoslobidska, Popivska, Esmanska and Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Seredyna Budska community: FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

Putivl community: the launch of an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions) was recorded.

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), mine throwers (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: there was a UAV drop of explosives (6 explosions), strikes by UAVs (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: an unexploded ordnance was launched (4 explosions).

Popovska community: a rocket attack (1 explosion) was recorded.

Novoslobidska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).

Esman community: there was an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Youth community: an attack by an IED (1 explosion).

Verkhnya Syrovatska community: a Shahed UAV attacked (1 explosion).

