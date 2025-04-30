Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones overnight, 375 since the beginning of the week: Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack

At night, Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine, 375 strike drones since the beginning of the week, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pointing out that pressure on Russia, strong additional sanctions, and additional air defense systems for Ukraine are needed, writes UNN.

Details

"Kharkiv, Dnipro, Dobropillia, other our cities and communities. More than 100 Russian strike drones this night, 375 strike drones since the beginning of the week, of which more than 190 are "Shaheds", - Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

In Kharkiv, according to him, more than 45 people were injured as a result of two waves of strikes, including two children. "The youngest injured is only five years old. Everyone is provided with medical assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing at the sites. Residential areas were affected, apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school were damaged. In total - 13 civilian locations in the city", - the President noted.

"In Dnipro, unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the family. One more is injured. Civilian infrastructure was also hit", - the Head of State said.

"In Dobropillia, a mine building was hit, ordinary buses and cars were damaged. One person is injured", - Zelenskyy indicated.

He noted that Russian drones continue to fly in the sky over Ukraine all morning. "And so - every day", - the President emphasized.

That is why pressure on Russia is needed, strong additional sanctions that will work. Pressure, not just words or attempts to persuade, should force Russia to a ceasefire and end the war. Pressure from the United States, Europe, everyone in the world who believes that war has no place on Earth. Additional air defense systems are needed to protect our people, which will make this air terror of Russia impossible - Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude "to everyone who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians at this time, to everyone who is preparing new sanctions against Russia for prolonging the war and defense packages for Ukraine for the sake of protecting life".