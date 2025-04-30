Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones overnight, 375 since the beginning of the week: Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11154 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118733 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126587 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92752 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120076 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103452 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86643 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76911 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166576 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165217 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
35%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18416 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84380 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118733 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166576 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165217 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 2960 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67878 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84755 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81668 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187205 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones overnight, 375 since the beginning of the week: Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3050 views

Overnight, Russia launched over 100 drones. In Kharkiv, over 45 were injured, and in Dnipro, 1 person was killed. Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia and the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones overnight, 375 since the beginning of the week: Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack

At night, Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine, 375 strike drones since the beginning of the week, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pointing out that pressure on Russia, strong additional sanctions, and additional air defense systems for Ukraine are needed, writes UNN.

Details

"Kharkiv, Dnipro, Dobropillia, other our cities and communities. More than 100 Russian strike drones this night, 375 strike drones since the beginning of the week, of which more than 190 are "Shaheds", - Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

In Kharkiv, according to him, more than 45 people were injured as a result of two waves of strikes, including two children. "The youngest injured is only five years old. Everyone is provided with medical assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing at the sites. Residential areas were affected, apartment buildings, a hospital, and a school were damaged. In total - 13 civilian locations in the city", - the President noted.

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv: already 47 injured, including children30.04.25, 10:35 • 4060 views

"In Dnipro, unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the family. One more is injured. Civilian infrastructure was also hit", - the Head of State said.

Enemy UAV attack in Dnipro: one dead, houses damaged29.04.25, 23:40 • 3132 views

"In Dobropillia, a mine building was hit, ordinary buses and cars were damaged. One person is injured", - Zelenskyy indicated.

He noted that Russian drones continue to fly in the sky over Ukraine all morning. "And so - every day", - the President emphasized.

That is why pressure on Russia is needed, strong additional sanctions that will work. Pressure, not just words or attempts to persuade, should force Russia to a ceasefire and end the war. Pressure from the United States, Europe, everyone in the world who believes that war has no place on Earth. Additional air defense systems are needed to protect our people, which will make this air terror of Russia impossible

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude "to everyone who supports Ukraine and Ukrainians at this time, to everyone who is preparing new sanctions against Russia for prolonging the war and defense packages for Ukraine for the sake of protecting life".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Dnipro
Shahed-136
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$62.41
Bitcoin
$94,625.00
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.66
Золото
$3,314.65
Ethereum
$1,796.40