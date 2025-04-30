Russian drone strike on Kharkiv: already 47 injured, including children

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 47, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, on April 29, from 22:00 to 22:30, Russian troops once again carried out a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using strike drones. Among the victims, according to the prosecutor's office, are a 5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

One of the drones hit a multi-story building in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, as a result of which the building was significantly damaged. More than 30 cars were damaged by the blast wave. As a result of other strikes in this area, a confectionery shop, apartment buildings, a car dealership, restaurants, cafes, and shops were damaged.

A hospital and a private residential sector in the Saltivskyi district were also under enemy fire.

In the Kyivskyi district, a drone attack led to damage to garages and broken windows in multi-story buildings.

Private households were destroyed in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

Forest floor was burning in the Shevchenkivskyi district.