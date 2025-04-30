Russian drone strike on Kharkiv: already 47 injured, including children

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11181 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118853 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126643 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92809 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120129 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103473 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86658 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76911 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166623 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165265 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
35%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18472 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84436 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118854 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166623 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165265 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 3006 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67899 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84777 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81689 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187225 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv: already 47 injured, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3318 views

As a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 47, including children. Many buildings and cars were damaged in different parts of the city.

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv: already 47 injured, including children

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 47, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The number of victims of the night terrorist attack by Russian UAVs on Kharkiv has increased to 47.

- said the mayor of the city.

Details

According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, on April 29, from 22:00 to 22:30, Russian troops once again carried out a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using strike drones. Among the victims, according to the prosecutor's office, are a 5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

One of the drones hit a multi-story building in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, as a result of which the building was significantly damaged. More than 30 cars were damaged by the blast wave. As a result of other strikes in this area, a confectionery shop, apartment buildings, a car dealership, restaurants, cafes, and shops were damaged.

A hospital and a private residential sector in the Saltivskyi district were also under enemy fire.

In the Kyivskyi district, a drone attack led to damage to garages and broken windows in multi-story buildings.

Private households were destroyed in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

Forest floor was burning in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv
Brent
$62.41
Bitcoin
$94,625.00
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.66
Золото
$3,314.65
Ethereum
$1,796.40