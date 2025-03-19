Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistics and 145 UAVs: 72 drones were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 19, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 145 "Shahed" and other drones. 72 UAVs were shot down in various regions, 56 mock-up drones were lost, six regions were affected.
Russia launched 6 missiles at Ukraine overnight, two of which were ballistic, and 145 drones, 72 drones were shot down in 12 regions, 56 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 19, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 145 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08.00, the downing of 72 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions has been confirmed
56 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, - are locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the russian attack, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were affected," the statement said.
