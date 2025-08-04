Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 drones and a "Kinzhal": 161 UAVs neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 4, Ukraine was attacked by 162 UAVs and an Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" missile. Air defense forces shot down 161 enemy targets, one hit was recorded.
Russia launched 162 drones and a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile at Ukraine on the night of August 4, 161 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on August 3), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as an X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 11:30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 161 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
"One UAV hit was recorded, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 9 locations in Odesa and Kyiv regions," the report says.
