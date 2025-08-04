$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20835 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 29757 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 36886 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 63193 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 249651 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 302855 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 154048 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 204283 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 443123 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 drones and a "Kinzhal": 161 UAVs neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

On the night of August 4, Ukraine was attacked by 162 UAVs and an Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" missile. Air defense forces shot down 161 enemy targets, one hit was recorded.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 drones and a "Kinzhal": 161 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched 162 drones and a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile at Ukraine on the night of August 4, 161 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on August 3), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as an X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 161 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"One UAV hit was recorded, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 9 locations in Odesa and Kyiv regions," the report says.

Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine