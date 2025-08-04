Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 drones and a "Kinzhal": 161 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched 162 drones and a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile at Ukraine on the night of August 4, 161 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 4 (from 7:30 p.m. on August 3), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as an X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 161 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"One UAV hit was recorded, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) in 9 locations in Odesa and Kyiv regions," the report says.

Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA