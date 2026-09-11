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Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones: air defense destroyed 138 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Overnight, Russia launched 161 attack UAVs and S8000 drones at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 138 targets; hits were recorded at 19 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 161 drones: air defense destroyed 138 targets

During the night of September 11, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with S8000 "Banderoль" drones and 161 Shahed- and Gerbera-type attack UAVs, as well as Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched drones from Russia's Belgorod, Oryol, and Kursk regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from the occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 138 enemy Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations.

We would like to remind you

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached approximately 1,503,880 personnel. In the past 24 hours alone, Russia lost another 1,490 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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