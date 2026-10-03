Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones - how many destroyed and what is known about the strikes

Russia struck Ukraine with 157 drones during the night of October 3. Of these, 131 were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia used to strike and where the attack came from

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 3 (from 18:00 on October 2), the enemy attacked with 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs (45 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense forces responded

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

What is known about the strikes

Hits by the enemy’s air attack assets were recorded at 12 locations, while downed targets (debris) fell at 5 locations.

"In addition, in the morning, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with loitering munitions of the Bandероль type. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," the statement said.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyed