Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones: 63 UAVs were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 18, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones. Air defense shot down 63 "Shahed" drones and other UAVs in 12 regions, 64 imitator drones were lost in location.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones at night, 63 of them were shot down in 12 regions, 64 drone-imitators - locationally lost, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 18, the enemy attacked with 137 Shahed-type ударними UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09.00, the downing of 63 Shahed-type ударних UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions has been confirmed. 64 enemy drone-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)
As a result of the russian attack, as indicated, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Cherkasy region were affected.
Air defense shot down enemy targets in Poltava region: debris damaged houses18.03.25, 08:11 • 48989 views