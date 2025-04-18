Russia attacked Sumy region, damaged the rescuers' car: photo

On Thursday, April 17, Russia once again attacked the Sumy region. This time, the Hlukhiv community came under fire. The enemy launched two attacks on a critical infrastructure facility. During the fire extinguishing, the Russian army shelled the rescuers. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

During the fire extinguishing after the first attack, the rescuers were forced to interrupt their work and hide in a shelter due to repeated shelling - the SES said in a statement.

It is noted that as a result, a fire truck was damaged.

According to rescuers, despite all the difficulties, the fire was extinguished. "Fortunately, none of the rescuers were injured," the SES said.

