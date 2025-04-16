It could be worse than in Sumy: Lithuania suggests an even more brutal Russian strike on Ukraine for Easter.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that Russia may commit an even more brutal attack on the regions of Ukraine than the recent one on Sumy during the Easter holidays. LRT reports, writes UNN.

Budrys called the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed at least 35 people, "barbaric" and said he had no doubt that Moscow could commit an even more brutal and terrible attack in the upcoming Easter holidays.

However, according to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, such actions by the Kremlin may become a new starting point in mobilizing Western pressure on Russia.

This week is Holy Week, we will reach Easter - I have no doubt that (Russia - ed.) will do something even more terrible on Easter. Perhaps this will be a turning point when we say: okay, look, we need to strengthen sanctions - said Budrys.

According to the politician, the tragedy in Sumy became a kind of impetus for the countries of the European Union to take more decisive steps - both in terms of new economic restrictions against the Kremlin and in the issue of additional support for Ukraine.

At the same time, Budrys noted that it remains an open question whether this impulse will turn into real political decisions.

According to him, if Europe fails to achieve significant progress on these issues, and the resistance of individual countries blocks the decision-making process, the community will finally lose its role as a geopolitical player.

"If we do not open negotiating blocs with Ukraine this semester, if we retreat on the issue of sanctions, then it will no longer be possible to talk about any geopolitical subjectivity of the European Union, it will not be possible to say that we have any influence in the world," he added.

