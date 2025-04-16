It could be worse than in Sumy: Lithuania suggests an even more brutal Russian strike on Ukraine for Easter.

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16606 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71450 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38907 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44201 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51352 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93022 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85043 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35424 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60564 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109405 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71450 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91414 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93022 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85043 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184595 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53583 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29721 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30716 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31972 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34241 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

It could be worse than in Sumy: Lithuania suggests an even more brutal Russian strike on Ukraine for Easter.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6782 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania believes that Russia may commit a brutal attack on Easter. Such actions by the Kremlin may mobilize Western pressure on the Russian Federation.

It could be worse than in Sumy: Lithuania suggests an even more brutal Russian strike on Ukraine for Easter.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that Russia may commit an even more brutal attack on the regions of Ukraine than the recent one on Sumy during the Easter holidays. LRT reports, writes UNN.

Details

Budrys called the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed at least 35 people, "barbaric" and said he had no doubt that Moscow could commit an even more brutal and terrible attack in the upcoming Easter holidays. 

However, according to the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, such actions by the Kremlin may become a new starting point in mobilizing Western pressure on Russia.

This week is Holy Week, we will reach Easter - I have no doubt that (Russia - ed.) will do something even more terrible on Easter. Perhaps this will be a turning point when we say: okay, look, we need to strengthen sanctions

- said Budrys.

According to the politician, the tragedy in Sumy became a kind of impetus for the countries of the European Union to take more decisive steps - both in terms of new economic restrictions against the Kremlin and in the issue of additional support for Ukraine. 

At the same time, Budrys noted that it remains an open question whether this impulse will turn into real political decisions.

According to him, if Europe fails to achieve significant progress on these issues, and the resistance of individual countries blocks the decision-making process, the community will finally lose its role as a geopolitical player.

"If we do not open negotiating blocs with Ukraine this semester, if we retreat on the issue of sanctions, then it will no longer be possible to talk about any geopolitical subjectivity of the European Union, it will not be possible to say that we have any influence in the world," he added.

G7 statement condemning Russian strike on Sumy under threat, US refuses to support it - Bloomberg 15.04.25, 15:50 • 7662 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine
