Russia attacked residential areas of Kherson, there are casualties

On Friday, August 1, the Russian army attacked Kherson. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured: a 78-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops struck the residential areas of Kherson's Korabelny district on Friday, August 1, at approximately 7:00 PM.

A 78-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and concussion. She was taken to the hospital. Further examination is ongoing. - stated in the CMA post.

Around 9:30 PM, Russian occupiers once again shelled Kherson.

A 54-year-old city resident sustained an explosive injury, concussion, and leg abrasions. - reported the city authorities.

Police officers took the injured person to the hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

On the evening of August 1, Russian military forces directed an enemy drone at Kharkiv. The hit occurred in the Kyivsky district near a multi-story building. The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack increased to 11. As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, five people are under medical supervision in the hospital.

