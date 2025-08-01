$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 59389 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 66412 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 42643 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 56774 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 118153 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 65279 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153960 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150728 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131209 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked residential areas of Kherson, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Russian army attacked Kherson on August 1, shelling residential areas of the Korabelnyi district. A 78-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were injured, both hospitalized.

Russia attacked residential areas of Kherson, there are casualties

On Friday, August 1, the Russian army attacked Kherson. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured: a 78-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops struck the residential areas of Kherson's Korabelny district on Friday, August 1, at approximately 7:00 PM.

A 78-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and concussion. She was taken to the hospital. Further examination is ongoing.

- stated in the CMA post.

Around 9:30 PM, Russian occupiers once again shelled Kherson.

A 54-year-old city resident sustained an explosive injury, concussion, and leg abrasions.

- reported the city authorities.

Police officers took the injured person to the hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

On the evening of August 1, Russian military forces directed an enemy drone at Kharkiv. The hit occurred in the Kyivsky district near a multi-story building. The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack increased to 11. As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, five people are under medical supervision in the hospital.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kherson
Kharkiv