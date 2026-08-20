Russia attacked logistics infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: two injured

The Zhytomyr region came under another attack by the Russian Federation; the enemy targeted logistics infrastructure, and two people were reportedly injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Zhytomyr region: 2 people were injured as a result of another Russian attack. The enemy strike on logistics infrastructure caused a fire - the State Emergency Service reported.

The fire has since been extinguished by rescuers, as reported.

"For two days in a row, Russia has been cynically striking Zhytomyr. The building of the Main Directorate of the National Police and logistics infrastructure came under enemy fire," Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Bunechko also confirmed on social media.

Russian attack on police in Zhytomyr: 3 dead and 53 injured so far