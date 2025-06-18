$41.530.01
Russia attacked Kyiv amid the US transfer of 10,000 missiles to the Middle East - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing 26 people, while the US was transferring 10,000 missiles to the Middle East. Trump avoided new sanctions against Russia at the G7 summit.

Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine and several cities across the country, using 440 drones and 32 missiles, while the US transferred 10,000 missiles to the Middle East, and President Donald Trump avoided committing to imposing new sanctions at the G7 summit. This is reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

At least 26 people, including a US citizen, were killed and 134 injured in a massive night attack on Kyiv, one of the deadliest attacks on the Ukrainian capital this year. This happened against the backdrop of disagreements in relations between the "Big Seven" countries, which reduced mentions of the war during the summit in Canada to a minimum.

The brutal attack on peaceful cities of Ukraine also occurred against the backdrop of the escalating situation in the Middle East, which forced Trump to cut short his visit to the G7 summit in Canada, where participants were expected to discuss the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to a ceasefire.

Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"17.06.25, 14:15 • 49764 views

Instead, the summit ended without a joint statement on Ukraine. In a summary of the summit released on Tuesday, its chairman, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, wrote that G7 leaders supported Trump's efforts "to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine." The Group leaders agreed that Russia must commit to an unconditional ceasefire, as Ukraine has done; and stated that they are exploring options to put pressure on Russia, including sanctions.

Maybe Putin doesn't want to stop the war? Trump said he was thinking about sanctions26.04.25, 16:50 • 6458 views

The United States is not keeping pace with its G7 allies, who are pushing for stronger measures against Russia, including tougher sanctions. In Canada on Monday, Trump denied that the US would join the EU in imposing additional sanctions on Moscow, saying it was costing the US "a huge amount of money" and that Europeans should "do it first."

He also criticized the G-7 for excluding Russia from the group in 2014, calling it a "big mistake." Putin was "offended" by the exclusion, Trump said, and argued that the war in Ukraine could have been avoided if Putin had been left in the Group's circle of members.

Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine18.06.25, 12:18 • 13223 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Mark Carney
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
United States
Kyiv
