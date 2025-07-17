Russia attacked Kupyansk twice with FPV drones, there are casualties

On Wednesday, July 16, the Russian army attacked Kupyansk twice with FPV drones. As a result of the strikes, three people were injured, including two emergency medical workers. This was reported by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

It is noted that at approximately 13:25, another FPV drone attacked the city, damaging a house.

53-year-old man sustained an explosive injury - reported the prosecutor's office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kharkiv region, on July 16, at about 09:00, an enemy FPV drone hit an emergency medical vehicle at a crossing. Two medics, aged 53 and 59, were injured but refused hospitalization.

