russia attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles - prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125334 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129924 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213300 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157561 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194149 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36201 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50033 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153563 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152619 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156583 views
russia attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles - prosecutor's office

russia attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles - prosecutor's office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73761 views

russian troops launched a massive attack on Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles. A shopping center in the Saltovsky district and the Sports Palace in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city were attacked.

russian troops launched a massive attack on Kharkiv on Sunday with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors and police investigators have now established that the enemy fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a shopping center in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv.

Three Iskander-M missiles hit the building of the Palace of Sports in Nemyshlyansky district, and three more S-300/400 missiles hit the adjacent territory.

Recall

russian troops carried out about 10 attacks on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack , 47 people were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers pulled three people from the rubble, search and rescue operations continue.

It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation30.08.24, 21:05 • 62602 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

