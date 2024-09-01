russia attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles - prosecutor's office
russian troops launched a massive attack on Kharkiv with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles. A shopping center in the Saltovsky district and the Sports Palace in the Nemyshlyansky district of the city were attacked.
russian troops launched a massive attack on Kharkiv on Sunday with Iskander-M and S-300/400 missiles. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
Prosecutors and police investigators have now established that the enemy fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a shopping center in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv.
Three Iskander-M missiles hit the building of the Palace of Sports in Nemyshlyansky district, and three more S-300/400 missiles hit the adjacent territory.
Recall
russian troops carried out about 10 attacks on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack , 47 people were injured, including 7 children. Rescuers pulled three people from the rubble, search and rescue operations continue.
