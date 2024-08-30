It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122916 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206997 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155444 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144001 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202813 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112541 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105164 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 80819 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 54245 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101789 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 90678 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 38205 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205508 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 16959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36405 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155193 views
Actual
It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation

It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62602 views

The President of Ukraine commented on the strike on Kharkiv, calling on partners to provide means to destroy Russian aircraft at bases. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for long-range solutions to end terror.

Commenting on the strike on Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partners need to make a decision so that Ukraine can destroy Russian military aircraft exactly where it is based, exactly where it is most effective to eliminate these terrorists and their aircraft. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv at the sites where Russian bombs hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Among them is a child. A girl named Sofia. She would have turned 15 this fall. (...) These are terrible, vile Russian strikes on houses, on a city park. Russia will definitely be responsible for all its evil. But everyone in the world must remember that not allowing evil to act is the most effective tactic. We need decisions that can be made by partners, by those countries on whom it depends whether we have the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft exactly where they are based, exactly where it is most effective to eliminate these terrorists and their aircraft. We in Ukraine and our friends in the world are not just talking about long-range solutions. We are talking about strong decisions. About what can bring the end of this war closer, because the most important thing for Putin in his wars is terror against civilians, intimidation and abuse of people," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to put an end to Russian terror.

"This can be ensured by our, Ukrainian, long-range capability, appropriate support for our Defense Forces and air defense systems for Ukraine. All the things we are talking about with our partners," Zelensky added.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 59 people were reported injured, including 9 children.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

