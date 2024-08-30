It is necessary to put an end to Russian terror: Zelensky emphasizes importance of destroying Russian aviation

Commenting on the strike on Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partners need to make a decision so that Ukraine can destroy Russian military aircraft exactly where it is based, exactly where it is most effective to eliminate these terrorists and their aircraft. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv at the sites where Russian bombs hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Among them is a child. A girl named Sofia. She would have turned 15 this fall. (...) These are terrible, vile Russian strikes on houses, on a city park. Russia will definitely be responsible for all its evil. But everyone in the world must remember that not allowing evil to act is the most effective tactic. We need decisions that can be made by partners, by those countries on whom it depends whether we have the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft exactly where they are based, exactly where it is most effective to eliminate these terrorists and their aircraft. We in Ukraine and our friends in the world are not just talking about long-range solutions. We are talking about strong decisions. About what can bring the end of this war closer, because the most important thing for Putin in his wars is terror against civilians, intimidation and abuse of people," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to put an end to Russian terror.

"This can be ensured by our, Ukrainian, long-range capability, appropriate support for our Defense Forces and air defense systems for Ukraine. All the things we are talking about with our partners," Zelensky added.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 59 people were reported injured, including 9 children.