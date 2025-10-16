Russia launched its sixth massive attack on gas infrastructure: 4 injured, several facilities shut down, gas should be saved - Naftogaz

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
07:59 AM • 5056 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13070 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 10967 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21761 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21358 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20387 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32721 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53417 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52296 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42674 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
69%
755mm
Popular news
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 19469 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 20537 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centersOctober 16, 02:44 AM • 22440 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 21256 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 21323 views
Publications
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13086 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 11712 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 46802 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 61197 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 54495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
China
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 21519 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 70914 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 49405 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 51877 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 57464 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russia launched its sixth massive attack on gas infrastructure: 4 injured, several facilities shut down, gas should be saved - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

Russia launched its sixth massive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure with missiles and drones overnight since October, resulting in four specialists being wounded and critical facilities being shut down. Naftogaz urges Ukrainians to conserve gas.

Russia launched its sixth massive attack on gas infrastructure: 4 injured, several facilities shut down, gas should be saved - Naftogaz
naftogaz.com

Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the sixth time since early October overnight – with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, 4 specialists are known to have been injured, the operation of a number of critically important facilities has been stopped, Ukrainians are urged to use gas sparingly, the Naftogaz Group reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

This night, the enemy again launched a large-scale combined attack on gas infrastructure facilities. Russian troops fired dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones, and hundreds of Shahed drones. Only civilian facilities that provide Ukrainians with gas and heat came under attack.

- Naftogaz reported.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. Four of our colleagues are currently receiving assistance. There are hits and destruction in several regions at once. The operation of a number of critically important facilities has been stopped. Our specialists are immediately starting to eliminate the consequences," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

This, according to Naftogaz, "is already the sixth massive attack on gas infrastructure since the beginning of October alone." "Such strikes directly affect the volume of our own gas production, which the company is forced to partially compensate for through imports," the report says.

"I appeal to everyone with a request - if possible, to use gas sparingly. Every cubic meter saved today matters. We have the strength to cope with this as well. Thank you to everyone who helps," Koretsky noted.

10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo16.10.25, 10:17 • 10990 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine