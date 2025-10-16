Russia launched its sixth massive attack on gas infrastructure: 4 injured, several facilities shut down, gas should be saved - Naftogaz

naftogaz.com

Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the sixth time since early October overnight – with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, 4 specialists are known to have been injured, the operation of a number of critically important facilities has been stopped, Ukrainians are urged to use gas sparingly, the Naftogaz Group reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

This night, the enemy again launched a large-scale combined attack on gas infrastructure facilities. Russian troops fired dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones, and hundreds of Shahed drones. Only civilian facilities that provide Ukrainians with gas and heat came under attack. - Naftogaz reported.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. Four of our colleagues are currently receiving assistance. There are hits and destruction in several regions at once. The operation of a number of critically important facilities has been stopped. Our specialists are immediately starting to eliminate the consequences," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

This, according to Naftogaz, "is already the sixth massive attack on gas infrastructure since the beginning of October alone." "Such strikes directly affect the volume of our own gas production, which the company is forced to partially compensate for through imports," the report says.

"I appeal to everyone with a request - if possible, to use gas sparingly. Every cubic meter saved today matters. We have the strength to cope with this as well. Thank you to everyone who helps," Koretsky noted.

