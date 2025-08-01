Russia attacked Bila Tserkva: large-scale fires rage at enterprises

On the night of August 1, the Russian army attacked Kyiv Oblast – large-scale fires broke out at civilian enterprises in the city of Bila Tserkva. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

On the night of August 1, Russians launched a series of strikes on the Bila Tserkva district. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out at civilian enterprises in Bila Tserkva. - the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, more than 100 rescuers and 34 units of SES equipment, including robotics, are involved in eliminating the consequences.

"There are no casualties," the SES added.

Recall

In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble of a residential building. The total number of victims of the Russian strike increased to 26 people, 3 of whom are children.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv region after Russian shelling