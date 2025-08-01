Russia attacked Bila Tserkva: large-scale fires rage at enterprises

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
04:30 AM • 2498 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 39011 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 61813 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 132600 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 76107 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 79520 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 71767 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 245871 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 282793 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 114305 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - RubioJuly 31, 07:21 PM • 17169 views
In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army - RubioJuly 31, 07:50 PM • 7164 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive11:38 PM • 16685 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 4920 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 11072 views
Publications
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 2486 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 34578 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 39003 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 245865 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 282788 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 13600 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 34578 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 135524 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 196124 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 251164 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Facebook
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Russia attacked Bila Tserkva: large-scale fires rage at enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On the night of August 1, the Russian army attacked Bila Tserkva, causing large-scale fires at civilian enterprises. There are no casualties, and over 100 rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

Russia attacked Bila Tserkva: large-scale fires rage at enterprises

On the night of August 1, the Russian army attacked Kyiv Oblast – large-scale fires broke out at civilian enterprises in the city of Bila Tserkva. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

On the night of August 1, Russians launched a series of strikes on the Bila Tserkva district. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out at civilian enterprises in Bila Tserkva.

- the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, more than 100 rescuers and 34 units of SES equipment, including robotics, are involved in eliminating the consequences.

"There are no casualties," the SES added.

Recall

In Kyiv, the bodies of 10 more victims, including a 2-year-old child, were recovered from under the rubble of a residential building. The total number of victims of the Russian strike increased to 26 people, 3 of whom are children.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv region after Russian shelling31.07.25, 18:10 • 3024 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv