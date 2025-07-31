August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv region after Russian shelling

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11967 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 20419 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 62948 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 36507 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 43692 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 47808 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 199583 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 240851 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 111142 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 95439 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 86664 views
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"PhotoJuly 31, 08:05 AM • 7918 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 16870 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideo11:54 AM • 13832 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 5800 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 5864 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11973 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 199624 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 240884 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 175302 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 5864 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 118599 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 180405 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 236626 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 282324 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv region after Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Kyiv Oblast declares August 1 a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. State flags will be lowered and entertainment events will be prohibited.

August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv region after Russian shelling

Tomorrow, August 1, in the Kyiv region, as well as in Kyiv, a Day of Mourning has been declared for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, state flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be prohibited.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kyiv region, August 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning for those killed as a result of another act of Russian terror in Kyiv. On this day, state flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be prohibited.

- the report says.

Kalashnyk noted that ordinary civilians were sleeping in their homes while Russian drones and missiles flew directly to their windows, bringing death and destruction.

Among the dead are a six-year-old boy and his mother. Among more than a hundred wounded are nine children. The terrorist country is confident that it is allowed everything. It does not stop, does not hear any calls for humanity, does not understand the language of diplomacy or morality.

- Kalashnyk noted.

Recall

On July 30, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 11 people are already known to have died, 93 people were injured, including 11 children. Rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing.

 In the capital, August 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be canceled. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyivKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv