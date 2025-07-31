August 1 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv region after Russian shelling

Tomorrow, August 1, in the Kyiv region, as well as in Kyiv, a Day of Mourning has been declared for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, state flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be prohibited.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Kalashnyk noted that ordinary civilians were sleeping in their homes while Russian drones and missiles flew directly to their windows, bringing death and destruction.

Among the dead are a six-year-old boy and his mother. Among more than a hundred wounded are nine children. The terrorist country is confident that it is allowed everything. It does not stop, does not hear any calls for humanity, does not understand the language of diplomacy or morality. - Kalashnyk noted.

Recall

On July 30, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 11 people are already known to have died, 93 people were injured, including 11 children. Rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing.

In the capital, August 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be canceled.