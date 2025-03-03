Russia announces the launch of a Soyuz carrier rocket for defense purposes
Kyiv • UNN
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying a military spacecraft was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The launch took place on March 3 at 01:22 Moscow time in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a Soyuz rocket with a spacecraft intended for defense purposes. This is reported by the Russian media with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, located in the Arkhangelsk region in northern Russia.
On Monday, March 3, at 01:22 Moscow time, a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft was successfully launched by a combat crew of the Aerospace Forces in the Arkhangelsk region from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the interests of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
NASA and Roscosmos agree on the completion of the International Space Station24.12.24, 17:31 • 22031 view