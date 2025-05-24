Russia reported the second stage of the prisoner exchange with Ukraine - in the format of "307 for 307"

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the second round of prisoner exchange with Ukraine - in the format of "307 for 307", writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that "on May 24, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul," "another 307 Russian servicemen were returned."

"In return, 307 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said.

Supplement

On May 23, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Ukraine had returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange was expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.



During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000".



According to UNN sources, the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" will take place in several stages over several days.