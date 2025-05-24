$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 3042 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 22613 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 26188 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 92438 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 94409 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 69587 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79842 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68692 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53305 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52292 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Russia reported the second stage of the prisoner exchange with Ukraine - in the format of "307 for 307"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the second round of prisoner exchanges with Ukraine. According to the agreements, 307 servicemen were returned from both sides.

Russia reported the second stage of the prisoner exchange with Ukraine - in the format of "307 for 307"

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the second round of prisoner exchange with Ukraine - in the format of "307 for 307", writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that "on May 24, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul," "another 307 Russian servicemen were returned."

"In return, 307 Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said.

"Important news" is possible today: Yermak intrigued by the statement against the background of the expected continuation of the large exchange

Supplement

On May 23, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Ukraine had returned 390 people from captivity. The exchange was expected to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000".

According to UNN sources, the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the format of "1000 for 1000" will take place in several stages over several days.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
