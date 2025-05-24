"Important news" is possible today: Yermak intrigued by the statement against the background of the expected continuation of the large exchange

The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, hinted at "important news" today, without specifying what it was about. He made this statement against the background of expectations for the continuation of a large exchange with the Russian Federation, the first stage of which took place the day before, writes UNN.

Everyone is working now to ensure that there is important news today - wrote the head of the Office of the President, Yermak.

He did not specify what exactly such news might be related to, but a continuation of the large exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation was expected on the weekend, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy