"Important news" is possible today: Yermak intrigued by the statement against the background of the expected continuation of the large exchange
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, hinted at important news today. This happened against the background of expectations of the continuation of the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation, which Zelensky mentioned earlier.
Everyone is working now to ensure that there is important news today
He did not specify what exactly such news might be related to, but a continuation of the large exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation was expected on the weekend, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
