russia announced strikes on design bureaus, defense industry enterprises and UAV assembly shops in Ukraine: details

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they allegedly struck design bureaus of Ukraine, as well as enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, workshops for assembling strike drones, etc., reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, tonight, in response to attacks on airfields, Russian troops launched a massive air, sea, and land-based strike, as well as strikes by UAVs on design bureaus, enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment of Ukraine, workshops for assembling strike drones, flight training centers, as well as warehouses of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ministry stated that all designated objects were hit.

Addendum

On the night of June 6, Russian troops launched 407 strike UAVs and over 40 missiles at Ukraine, some of which were shot down, but there were also hits. The enemy is breaking records daily and weekly for the number of air attack weapons used.

The number of casualties in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 27.

After the night's combined Russian attack on Ternopil, almost 4,000 consumers are still without power.

The number of casualties as a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk has risen to 16, with two people still missing.