russia announced strikes on design bureaus, defense industry enterprises and UAV assembly shops in Ukraine: details

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12595 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 72929 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127158 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 95929 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90284 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87344 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65171 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92102 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65297 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 47435 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 20796 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 55383 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30292 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 23381 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81119 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167534 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175128 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 232662 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273263 views
Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 996 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115944 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80626 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123810 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348300 views
russia announced strikes on design bureaus, defense industry enterprises and UAV assembly shops in Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a massive strike on Ukrainian design bureaus, defense industry enterprises, UAV workshops, pilot training centers and weapons depots. All targets were allegedly hit.

russia announced strikes on design bureaus, defense industry enterprises and UAV assembly shops in Ukraine: details

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they allegedly struck design bureaus of Ukraine, as well as enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, workshops for assembling strike drones, etc., reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, tonight, in response to attacks on airfields, Russian troops launched a massive air, sea, and land-based strike, as well as strikes by UAVs on design bureaus, enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment of Ukraine, workshops for assembling strike drones, flight training centers, as well as warehouses of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ministry stated that all designated objects were hit.

Addendum

On the night of June 6, Russian troops launched 407 strike UAVs and over 40 missiles at Ukraine, some of which were shot down, but there were also hits. The enemy is breaking records daily and weekly for the number of air attack weapons used.

The number of casualties in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 27.

After the night's combined Russian attack on Ternopil, almost 4,000 consumers are still without power.

The number of casualties as a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk has risen to 16, with two people still missing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarNews of the World
Ukraine
Ternopil
Lutsk
Kyiv
