Russia and India conduct joint military exercises

October 7, 03:10 PM • 26441 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 33498 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 27259 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 30752 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 29605 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 53953 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 46649 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 73759 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61090 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57753 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media
Australia returned important archaeological artifacts to Ukraine: what awaits them
Russian agent gets 15 years for attempting to install GPS tracker on Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle
"Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled a number of trains due to the security situation: list of routes
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 53953 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family Dinner
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Russia and India conduct joint military exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The joint Russian-Indian military exercises "Indra-2025" will last until October 15. Soldiers will be trained to combat international terrorism and conduct counter-terrorism operations.

Russia and India conduct joint military exercises

Joint Russian-Indian military exercises "Indra-2025" will continue in India until October 15, during which soldiers will be trained to combat international terrorism and conduct counter-terrorism operations. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, ABP News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main task of the exercises is to practice the joint work of units of both states in the fight against international terrorism, in particular, to improve the tactics of counter-terrorism operations.

Within nine days, the military must work out joint tactical maneuvers, communication organization, and coordination of actions of the combined group of troops. Special attention will be paid to increasing the operational compatibility of units and exchanging the best methods of warfare in modern conditions.

"This joint exercise begins as a testament to our collective commitment to global peace and security."

- emphasized Major General Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, commander of the Gandiv Division.

Russia was represented at the opening of the exercises by Major General Andrey Kozlov.

According to ABP News, joint military exercises "Indra" have been conducted between India and Russia since 2003. They involve the armies, air forces, and navies of both countries.

In 2017, both armies even conducted tri-service exercises. And these particular trainings have been postponed due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recall

In September of this year, Russia and Belarus conducted joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. According to estimates, more than 40,000 military personnel participated in the maneuvers, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

25,000 Cubans could join Russia's war against Ukraine

Vita Zelenetska

