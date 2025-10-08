Russia and India conduct joint military exercises

Joint Russian-Indian military exercises "Indra-2025" will continue in India until October 15, during which soldiers will be trained to combat international terrorism and conduct counter-terrorism operations. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, ABP News, according to UNN.

It is noted that the main task of the exercises is to practice the joint work of units of both states in the fight against international terrorism, in particular, to improve the tactics of counter-terrorism operations.

Within nine days, the military must work out joint tactical maneuvers, communication organization, and coordination of actions of the combined group of troops. Special attention will be paid to increasing the operational compatibility of units and exchanging the best methods of warfare in modern conditions.

"This joint exercise begins as a testament to our collective commitment to global peace and security." - emphasized Major General Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, commander of the Gandiv Division.

Russia was represented at the opening of the exercises by Major General Andrey Kozlov.

According to ABP News, joint military exercises "Indra" have been conducted between India and Russia since 2003. They involve the armies, air forces, and navies of both countries.

In 2017, both armies even conducted tri-service exercises. And these particular trainings have been postponed due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In September of this year, Russia and Belarus conducted joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" against the backdrop of escalating relations with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. According to estimates, more than 40,000 military personnel participated in the maneuvers, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

