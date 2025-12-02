$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 28297 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 36576 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 50327 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 42642 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 40174 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 32905 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 27979 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24645 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 61797 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21185 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 27315 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 26330 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 24959 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 25292 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 16381 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 28317 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 37746 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 44268 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 52462 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 61813 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 32060 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 34493 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 91042 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 66338 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 82508 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network
Shahed-136

Russia again spoke about its readiness for negotiations with Ukraine: the Kremlin announced the conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Peskov stated that the Kremlin is "ready" for negotiations only after achieving the goals of the so-called "SVO."

Russia again spoke about its readiness for negotiations with Ukraine: the Kremlin announced the conditions

Russia has once again declared its alleged "readiness" for peace talks after all the goals of the so-called "SVO" (special military operation), which is in fact an aggressive war against Ukraine, are achieved. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

Details

"Russia remains open to peace talks, but through peace talks we must achieve our goals set within the framework of the 'SVO',"

- Peskov said.

With these words, he once again made it clear that the Kremlin will not abandon its goals - to force Ukraine to surrender on its terms.

Peskov also added that the meeting between Putin and US President's special representative Steve Witkoff will begin shortly.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Tuesday for talks on a possible path to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine