Russia has once again declared its alleged "readiness" for peace talks after all the goals of the so-called "SVO" (special military operation), which is in fact an aggressive war against Ukraine, are achieved. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, according to UNN, citing Russian media.

Details

"Russia remains open to peace talks, but through peace talks we must achieve our goals set within the framework of the 'SVO'," - Peskov said.

With these words, he once again made it clear that the Kremlin will not abandon its goals - to force Ukraine to surrender on its terms.

Peskov also added that the meeting between Putin and US President's special representative Steve Witkoff will begin shortly.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Tuesday for talks on a possible path to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2.