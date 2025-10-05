$41.280.00
Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there are hits - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

On the night of October 5, the enemy attacked civilian gas facilities in Ukraine, causing hits and destruction. Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", stated that these strikes are aimed at depriving Ukrainians of gas, heat and light.

Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there are hits - Naftogaz

The enemy has once again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure. There are hits and destruction. UNN reports this with reference to Naftogaz.

Details

On the night of October 5, the enemy launched another massive attack on civilian facilities that provide Ukrainians with gas during the winter. There are hits and destruction. Our specialists are already working on site

- the statement says.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, noted that the attacked facilities have no military significance.

These maniacal terrorist attacks are aimed at only one thing - to deprive Ukrainians of gas, heat and light

- Koretsky said.

Addition

On the night of October 3, the Russians launched the largest massive attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production assets since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine