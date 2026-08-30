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Russia accused Armenia of a "provocation" over its readiness to accept Russians fleeing mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Moscow criticized Armenia’s readiness to accept Russians in the event of a new mobilization. Yerevan stated that it would not impede their entry.

Russia accused Armenia of a "provocation" over its readiness to accept Russians fleeing mobilization

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Armenia of a "provocation" following a statement by the country's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan expressing readiness to accept Russians who want to avoid being sent to the front in the event of a new mobilization. The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Zakharova, such statements allegedly "encourage Russian citizens to engage in unlawful actions" and give "traditional Armenian hospitality a toxic political tinge." She also accused Yerevan of seeking to "curry favor with the West and the Kyiv regime."

It is regrettable that the trend of official Yerevan representatives disseminating public statements that undermine bilateral cooperation with Moscow continues. We consider Simonyan's statements provocative

– Zakharova said.

Armenia promises not to impede Russians' entry

On August 25, Simonyan said that Armenia would not prevent Russian citizens from entering in the event of a new wave of mobilization. According to him, Russians would not be asked about the reasons for their arrival at the border, and, if necessary, the authorities would be ready to provide them with assistance.

Russia is preparing for a possible new mobilization, but the Kremlin has not yet made a decision — WSJ24.08.26, 00:16 • 4039 views

I can say only one thing to a Russian person: "Welcome to Armenia"

– Simonyan said.

His statement came amid reports of possible preparations for a new mobilization in Russia after the September elections to the State Duma. The Moscow Times notes that Western intelligence services consider such a scenario possible, while The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the Russian military was checking the regions' readiness for conscription. The Kremlin denies information about preparations for a new mobilization.

Armenia is ready to accept Russians fleeing a new mobilization26.08.26, 02:37 • 4100 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
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