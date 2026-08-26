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Armenia is ready to accept Russians fleeing a new mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Armenia will not hinder Russians from entering in the event of a new mobilization. Yerevan promises not to demand explanations and to provide assistance if necessary.

Armenia is ready to accept Russians fleeing a new mobilization

Armenia will not prevent Russian citizens who decide to leave the country from entering if a new wave of mobilization is announced. This was stated by Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan in an interview with the Dozhd television channel, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Grigoryan said that Russians would not be questioned about the reasons for their arrival at the border and that, if necessary, the Armenian authorities were ready to provide them with assistance.

I can say only one thing to a Russian person: welcome to Armenia. Here, we love and respect everyone

— Grigoryan said.

Against the backdrop of reports about a new mobilization in russia

The statement came amid reports that Russia was preparing a new mobilization campaign. According to Western intelligence, Russian military officials are already checking the regions' readiness for a possible call-up.

Russia is preparing for a possible new mobilization, but the Kremlin has not yet made a decision — WSJ24.08.26, 00:16 • 3856 views

Earlier, sources in the U.S. administration suggested that a new mobilization could begin after the September elections to the State Duma. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could mobilize between 300,000 and 500,000 people in the autumn due to a shortage of military personnel.

The Moscow Times also reports cases of covert mobilization in Russia. Over the past month and a half, residents of at least 17 regions have reported detentions and coercion to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

After the elections, Russia may announce a new mobilization of 300,000 people – Zelenskyy23.08.26, 18:06 • 11391 view

Stepan Haftko

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Mobilization
War in Ukraine
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy