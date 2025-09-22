Rostov region under massive drone attack: details

On the night of September 22, the Russian authorities reported that they had allegedly repelled a massive drone attack in the Rostov region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the governor of the region Yuriy Slyusar.

In the Rostov region, air defense forces repelled a massive air attack by the enemy, destroying and intercepting UAVs in Taganrog, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, and Sholokhovsky districts. - the message says.

According to Russian media, no one was injured. Also, in the Krasnaya Zvezda khutor of the Millerovsky district, dry grass caught fire over an area of about 100 square meters due to falling debris. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Recall

On September 21, in occupied Crimea, drones attacked the Foros sanatorium and a school, causing damage. The school building was also damaged, and the assembly hall and library were destroyed.

