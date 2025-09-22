$41.250.00
September 21, 12:26 PM
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Tags
Authors
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 36241 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 79422 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 86860 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 94218 views
Rostov region under massive drone attack: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Russian authorities reported repelling a massive drone attack in the Rostov region on September 22. As a result of falling debris, dry grass caught fire over an area of about 100 square meters.

Rostov region under massive drone attack: details

On the night of September 22, the Russian authorities reported that they had allegedly repelled a massive drone attack in the Rostov region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the governor of the region Yuriy Slyusar.

In the Rostov region, air defense forces repelled a massive air attack by the enemy, destroying and intercepting UAVs in Taganrog, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, and Sholokhovsky districts.

- the message says.

According to Russian media, no one was injured. Also, in the Krasnaya Zvezda khutor of the Millerovsky district, dry grass caught fire over an area of about 100 square meters due to falling debris. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Recall

On September 21, in occupied Crimea, drones attacked the Foros sanatorium and a school, causing damage. The school building was also damaged, and the assembly hall and library were destroyed.

Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recorded22.09.25, 02:50 • 2440 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Crimea